A new report examines the adoption rate of iOS 14.5 App Tracking Transparency and App Store privacy labels.

iOS 14.5 Privacy Adoption

Here are some statistics from 42matters.com:

As of June 8th, 2021, 639,212 iOS apps have declared that they track user information. This represents just 34.63% of all apps available on the App Store. Conversely, 1,208,210 iOS apps, or 65.37%, have not yet declared what information they track.

Adoption of iOS 14.5 has been low and slow. As such, ATT and its associated technical limitations currently only apply to a small fraction of iOS users — 20.6% as of June 1st.

ATT was a feature added to iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5. It requires developers to ask permission when their apps wants to track users for advertising purposes. Apple delayed the rollout until Spring 2021 to give developers enough time to implement the feature.

Meanwhile, developers have to disclose data collection practices with App Store privacy labels: “Identify all possible data collections and uses, even if certain data will be collected and used only in limited situations.”