3DMark Finally Arrives on macOS

Popular computer benchmarking tool 3DMark is now available on macOS. Users can download the native 3DMark Mac app on their Apple computers through Steam.

Earlier, 3DMark was only available on Android, Windows, and iOS platforms. Mac users had to run the iOS version of the app to benchmark their devices. UL Solutions, the company behind 3DMark, stated that one in six iOS submissions was from macOS devices. This also affected the benchmark results, as the maximum frame rate on the iOS app is limited to the display’s refresh rate.

However, the 3DMark Mac app runs natively on macOS and uses the Metal API to execute benchmarks. At launch, the app already includes the heavier Steel Nomad benchmark alongside Wild Life Extreme, Solar Bay, and Steel Nomad Light benchmarks. All of them are also available in the demo version of the app.

The company also released a YouTube video announcing the launch. The video mentions that the same purchase license works on both macOS and Windows. In case you have already purchased the app on Windows, you don’t need to purchase it separately on Mac.

Moreover, all benchmark results are fully comparable across all platforms, and you can save your results to your 3DMark.com account for easy sharing and comparisons.

Download 3DMark on macOS Devices

The app is currently only available on Steam. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and the 3DMark website soon, but no exact dates have been mentioned.

To download it on your Mac computer:

Download and install the Steam app. Open Steam and search for “3DMark.” Choose from various purchase options, each offering different downloadable content, or download the demo version for free. However, you will lose out on paid features like Custom benchmark settings, Game performance estimates, and independent test installations in the demo version.

Once downloaded, launch the app and begin benchmarking your Mac.