4 iPhone 11 Cases For Your New Purchase

As you get ready to preorder your iPhone 11 this Friday, you might be thinking of cases as well. We’ve rounded up four iPhone 11 cases for your consideration.

Totallee creates thin cases that you can easily put on your device. The cases are 0.02″ thin (0.04″ for leather), and just 0.01 oz. They’re also minimalist in that there is no branding anywhere on the case. You can get a case starting at US$29.

IMPACT CASES: CASETiFY is updating their best selling style to now offer even more options to customize the bumper color and update your protection for the new iPhone, with new neon, iridescent, and two tone colorways. ULTRA IMPACT CASES: Their new flagship style, the Ultra Impact Case features 9.8 ft drop protection, with four extra corners of our trademark qitech material coverage.

WaterField has leather cases and holsters for your new iPhone 11. Simple and elegant, the Fused Suede Case prevents scratches and dings with two layers of Ultrasuede. Tuck a little something into the mesh pocket, and charge your iPhone with it safely stowed inside the case. The Fused Suede case starts at US$29.

The new version of Twelve South’s BookBook case has some new features: A magnetic leather shell for easy separation of wallet and phone; a magnetic closure for better phone and wallet protection; and a protective window for your brand-new Apple Card (free from denim or leather). You can get one starting at US$69.99.

Further Reading:

[Milanese Loop, Leather Loop Apple Watch Bands Now $99]

[Unlocked iPhone 11 Available for Preorder]