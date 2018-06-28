Today Only: 512GB MacBook Discounted to $1000

Today only, Woot is offering the previous generation 12-inch 512GB MacBook for US$1000. It’s a great deal and you have to act fast if you want one.

[Apple Unveils Leather Sleeve for 12-inch MacBook]

512GB MacBook Features

1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core M5-6Y54 processor (Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz) with 4MB shared L3 cache

512GB PCI-E based flash memory storage

8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory

Intel HD Graphics 515 processor for an outstanding everyday graphics experience.

Built-in FaceTime camera for video chatting

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible

Bluetooth 4.0 technology for connecting with peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and cell phones

Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port

Head on over to Woot.com to take advantage of this offer.

[Grand Unified Theory of the Apple Media Platform]