Get 76 Percent off Free Shipping on Snapfish Cards With Apple Pay

Apple Pay Snapfish deal

Customers get 76 percent and free lowest-price shipping at Snapfish when paying with Apple Pay.  The deal is available on the card company’s website or app, and valid until November 22.

Snapfish Offer and Other Apple Pay Partnerships

To get 76 percent off and free lowest-cost price shipping on Snapfish, use Apple Pay to make the purchase and the code APPLEPAY at checkout.

The deal was included in an email highlighting the use Apple Pay over the holiday seasons. The message reminded users of the logos that show the service is valid, and, of course, the systems in place to maintain user privacy and security.

As well as Snapfish, the email pointed out Apple Pay’s relationship with Etsy, Nike, Target, and WayFair.

