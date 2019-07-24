Win Free AirPods 2 Tomorrow With 7-Eleven

The first 500 people to place a US$50 order in 7-Eleven’s 7NOW app can win free AirPods 2.

Here’s how to do it:

Download 7NOW. Enable notifications. Wait for the notification.

As soon as you get the FLASH DEAL TIME notification, place a US$50+ order. If you were among the first 500 people, you’ll get an email within 72 hours to claim your AirPods. Click the link in the email and complete the acceptance form.

Terms and Conditions

First-come, first-serve, while supplies last. Offer begins at the time announced by 7NOW via social media and push notification and ends when all 500 Offers are claimed or at 11:59:59 pm PT on 7/25/19, whichever comes first. Must be a legal resident of the US/DC, 18+ years of age and make a qualifying purchase. “Apple” and “AirPods” are registered trademarks of Apple, Inc. Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion.

See Terms for details: https://www.7-eleven.com/promo/delivery-airpods-rules

