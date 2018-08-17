8 Back to School Tech Products

It’s that time of the year again. Kids are going back to school, and we’ve rounded up eight back to school tech products.

Storychips

Looking to get creative this back to school season? StoryChips by Chipp’d is a platform that makes it easy to link custom content to almost any physical item using a range of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, including QR codes, Bluetooth, and WiFi. Products that help combine technology and art.

Eyeforcer

Back to school means more staring at screens all day. Enter EYEFORCER, one of a kind smart eyeglasses that help you keep your neck and spine in the right position, protecting your body from the injury and pain of Text Neck. The glasses are coupled with an app that triggers flashing lights on your glasses and/or texts on your smartphone or tablet whenever your neck is incorrectly positioned giving you a gentle reminder to fix your posture. The glasses also feature special lenses that protect your eyes helping to eliminate Digital Eye Strain.

Lay-N-Go

This is the perfect back-to-school lifesaver for a tech guru! Lay-N-Go is a useful bag that helps organize cords and tech gadgets. Perfect for storing adapters, battery chargers, and Bluetooth accessories. Easily pack converters, cords, and MP3 players, then spread them out and GO. Clean up has never been so easy.

Cube Tracker

Are your kids notorious for losing things at school? With the Cube Tracker, just tag, ping and find them with ease. Use it to find their backpack, jacket, or lunch pail. When that thing is lost, ping Cube with your mobile phone to make it ring. I also recommend attaching one to your car keys! Losing things can be stressful and time-consuming, take on the school year with confidence with Cube Tracker.

Cord Skinz

No more pulling tangled cords out of your pocket or backpack. CordSkinz is A lightweight, flexible skin that fits over your headphone wires. It protects and gives you a tangle-free experience every time. Made in the USA, this product comes in nine different colors making it easy to match your style and personality. This earbud wire covering is an accessory and protector all in one.

Sound Oasis

Sound Oasis’s newest compact Bluetooth sound machine offers Sound Oasis quality at a great value. Its small size and great sound quality make it perfect for the new dorm room. This travel sized Bluetooth speaker and sound machine can create the perfect white noise experience to help you drift off into a deep, natural sleep.

AromaTech

Perfect for the new dorm room, AromaTech knows how to create a unique ambiance in any environment with a variety of scents in essential and aroma oils. Each fragrance is made to diffuse with AromaTech’s state of the art scent diffusers, no dilution necessary. AromaTech’s high-quality performance oil diffusers are made with your space in mind. Each product is uniquely designed to cover small, medium and large spaces.

DataBytes

This tracking device will revolutionize the way we locate anyone or anything worldwide without Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The Tracer Locator utilizes the latest in cellular network technology to keep tabs on people, pets and important tech tools without the dependency on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.