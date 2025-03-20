80% of Mac Sales Are Now Macbooks

Apple has updated its MacBook lineup with new M4 chips. In May 2024, Apple brought out M4 chips for various products. The company launched MacBook Pro models with M4 chipsets in October 2024, and announced M4 MacBook Air laptops earlier this month.

Laptops have been the main driver of Apple’s computer sales for quite a few years, making up about 80% of total Mac sales. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, this percentage dropped to around 70% as people at home bought more desktop computers. Laptop sales reached their highest point at 90% in 2023.

Unlike iPhones, which have a more regular update schedule, Mac computers are updated less often. The MacBook line, including both Pro and Air versions, has become the focus of Apple’s computer sales because consumers prefer laptops.

The original Mac was the Macintosh desktop. Today, its successors are the iMac and related models like the Mac Pro, iMac Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Studio. The MacBook laptop came later but has since become the more popular option among Apple’s computer offerings.

As Apple continues to improve its Mac lineup, the company hopes to meet the changing needs of its users. The new M4 chips are meant to give better performance and efficiency, which could help Apple keep its strong position in the personal computer market.

