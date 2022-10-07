A LEGO Foosball Table You Can Actually Play Debuts Nov. 1

Okay, so this one isn’t an app or accessory for your iPhone, iPad, Mac or anything like that. It doesn’t even require batteries, although there’s certainly plenty of assembly required. Coming Nov. 1, LEGO is releasing a foosball table you can actually play. With the included 22 minifies, this might be one of the most amazing LEGO sets I’ve ever heard of.

The LEGO Table Football, or Foosball, Set You Build and Play

Make no mistake, putting this set together won’t be a quick job. It comes with a whopping 2,339 pieces, including 22 mini figures. The table football game, once built, will stand 6 inches high and measure 17 inches long by 12 inches wide.

The 22 uniformed minifigs have their own dugout to chill in when not on the field. They come with 44 unique heads and wigs, and attach to the sliding and rotating knobs for that foosball competition you’ve been itching to hold.

Speaking of competition, the game has two rods on either side. LEGO says up to four people can play at once, but I’d be willing to bet you’ll throw social distancing right out the window to do so.

Inspired By Winner of a Sports-Themed Contest

In 2021, LEGO ran a sports-themed contest, encouraging fans of the building brick to submit their ideas for a new set. The foosball table submission got twice as many votes as the next-best submission, so LEGO decided to take the idea and run with it.

Runner-up entries in the contest included “The Soul of the Rings,” an Olympic Rings build with athletes inside each ring, and a tribute to skateboarding. A panel of LEGO Ideas judges favored the foosball table, though, and I can’t blame them.

The LEGO Table Football set launches Nov. 1, retailing for $249.99. While there are certainly less expensive ways to bring foosball to your tabletop, I don’t believe any are as cool as one you build yourself, brick by brick.