AAPL Q1 2017 Earnings Report Scheduled for January 31

Apple this week scheduled the release of its earnings report for its first fiscal quarter for Tuesday, January 31, 2017. As is customary, the earnings report will be followed by a live conference call with Apple executives at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST. This will be investors’ first look at how the new iPhone 7 and holiday shopping push affected the Cupertino company’s bottom line.

Apple’s guidance for the quarter is in record-setting territory, with expected revenues of between $76 and $78 billion with gross margins between 38 and 38.5 percent. In the company’s fourth fiscal quarter of 2016, the company reported net income of $9 billion on $46.9 billion in revenue. Should Apple’s revenue fall within the range of its guidance, it will represent an all-time high, beating the $75.87 billion the company reported in its first fiscal quarter of 2016.

Apple’s earnings report conference call will be live-streamed from the company’s investor relations website. Be sure to tune in to The Mac Observer for complete coverage and analysis following the earnings report’s release.

