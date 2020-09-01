LONDON – Apple’s record post-stock-split valuation made the company worth more than the entire UK blue chip market, the FTSE 100. While AAPL shares closed Monday worth a total of $2.2 trillion about £1.64 trillion, the FTSE 100 was valued £1.5 trillion.

AAPL Worth More Than FTSE 100

Apple became the first U.S. firm to be worth a total of $2 trillion earlier this month. On Monday, the company completed a four-for-one stock split, in a bid to make AAPL shares accessible to a broader range of investors. At the time of this writing, one share cost around $132. Pre-split, they had been worth around $500 a share.