Abode Smart Security Kit adds HomeKit Support

Abode is adding HomeKit support to its Smart Security kit, a DIY home security system featuring a gateway, motion sensor, mini door/window sensor, and key fob.

Adobe Smart Security

The Smart Security kit costs US$179, and the company has other kits like the Iota Security Kit for US$219. Abode launched the Iota kit last fall and it was the first home security system to support HomeKit.

Speaking of the announcement, Adobe CEO and founder Chris Carney said:

With iota, our all-in-one solution, Abode was the first DIY home security company to achieve HomeKit compatibility and with that came a promise to our customers that we would add HomeKit compatibility and functionality across all of our security kits. With this update, we continue to fulfill that promise so that all abode users will have access to the convenience, privacy, and security that comes with HomeKit and the added peace of mind provided by their abode security system.

Further Reading

[Foxconn Reopens Factory, But With Just 10 Percent of Workforce]

[FBI Investigates Over 1,000 Cases of Chinese IP Theft]