Bilingual comedy series Acapulco will premiere on on Apple TV+ October 8, it was announced Thursday. It tells the story of Máximo Gallardo, played by Eugenio Derbez, who recalls working as a cabana boy at the glamorous hotel Las Colinas in the 80s.

New Trailer For ‘Acapulco’, Premiering on Apple TV+ October 8

The series is from Lionsgate Television, which co-produces with Apple, and is inspired by the film How to Be A Latin Lover. It shows the protagonist navigate the demanding clientele and a mercurial mentor, alongside dealing with his complicated home life. An official trailer for Acapulco has also been released.

Young Maximo is played by Enrique Arrizon. , Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona also feature in the ensemble cast.

