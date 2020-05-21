Apple Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2020

Apple is highlighting features across its products for Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2020.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2020

There’s a new section on Apple’s homepage called Works The Way You Do. There are videos about VoiceOver, information on Magnifier, a way to increase text size in Safari, Live Listen with AirPods, and more.

Taking a family portrait. Catching up over FaceTime. Raising the blinds to let in the morning light. We want everyone to enjoy the everyday moments that technology helps make possible, so we work to make every Apple product accessible from the very start. Because the true value of a device isn’t measured by how powerful it is, but by how much it empowers you.

In the App Store’s Today section there are more videos, this time from developers who added accessibility features within their apps.