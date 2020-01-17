ACLU, EFF Join Apple in Renewed Encryption Battle

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) are joining Apple in its encryption battle with the U.S. government (via Business Insider).

The FBI recently asked Apple to unlock iPhones used by a mass shooter. Apple provided the agency with data from iCloud backups, but is unable to unlock iPhones without knowing the passcode.

There are other companies like Cellebrite and GrayKey that can break into iPhones. But just like in Apple’s first tussle with the FBI in 2015, that’s not good enough. The government wants Apple to create a special version of iOS that contains a backdoor to bypass the encryption.

In a statement, the ACLU shared its disagreement:

There is simply no way for Apple, or any other company, to provide the FBI access to encrypted communications without also providing it to authoritarian foreign governments.

Apple has to follow the law of course, if the government will in fact create one to mandate backdoors, but you can be sure the company will take the legal fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

