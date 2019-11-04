adidas Originals Launches New iPhone 11 Case Collections

adidas Originals is launching Fall and Winter iPhone 11 case collections. Both stylish and protective, the cases are available online at adidascases.com, adidas Originals stores as well as VerizonWireless.com, AT&T.com and in AT&T stores.

Originals Collections

Samba and Samba Rose

The Samba and Samba Rose collections go back to the roots of streetwise style, and feature a leather-like front and TPU edges. All cases have stitched on stripes and are finished with a contrast trefoil logo. The Samba Rose snap case is available in black and pink, and the Samba snap in Black and White. MSRP starting at $29.95.

Ultrasuede

These handcrafted cases from premium Ultrasuede make this adidas Originals case built for character. Ultrasuede add both a visual and tactile dimension and makes the case a pleasure to hold and is eye-catching. Available in Collegiate Royal Blue. MSRP $44.95.

3-Stripes Camo

These seasonal adidas Originals cases help protect your phone from impact and wear and tear, and are made of ultra-light TPU that’s impact-resistant for optimal device protection. The cases features a camo print with stitched on stripes and a contrast Trefoil logo for a stylish look. Available in Raw Green or Raw Gold. MSRP $29.95.

Bodega

Inspired by the diverse range of products, vibrant colors and playful packaging graphics found in a typical bodega store, this graphic case brings a refreshing look to your device. Available in Shock Yellow or Active Orange. MSRP $24.95.

Trefoil Clear

The case features trefoil print for a stylish look. Available in black, clear, rose gold, and with all-over adidas Originals Trefoil print. A unique Two-Tone Trefoil case edition is available exclusively at VerizonWireless.com. MSRP starting at $29.95.

Shibori

Inspired by the authentic Japanese dying technique Shibori, this adidas Originals case boasts a printed graphic with gold details. Available in Tech Ink. MSRP $29.95.

Adicolor

An Originals-style classic done in flexible TPU, this snap case has a two-tone look with contrast Trefoil logo front and tonal canvas primary color for a uniform yet authentic style. Available in Bluebird and Scarlet. MSRP $24.99.

