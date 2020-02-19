Adobe Celebrates Photoshop’s 30th Anniversary With Updates

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Adobe launched Photoshop 30 years ago in 1990, and it’s celebrating with updates to Photoshop for iPad and Mac.

Photoshop for Desktop

  • Content-aware fill workspace improvements: Now you can make multiple selections and apply multiple fills without leaving the workspace.
  • Lens blur improvements: Adobe improved the output quality and performance of Lens Blur and put it on the GPU. The feature also now delivers more colorful bokeh via the specular highlights.
  • Dark Mode
  • Performance improvements

You can download Photoshop for desktop here.

Photoshop’s 30th anniversary

Photoshop for iPad

  • Object Selection tool: With the Object Selection tool, you draw a rectangular region or even a crude lasso around the area you want to select, and the tool automatically finds and selects the primary objects inside the defined region.
  • Type settings: Type settings in this release brings many of the typographic controls you use in Photoshop on the desktop to the iPad. Adobe added type layer, character and options properties.
  • Performance improvements

You can download Photoshop for iPad here.

Further Reading

[Onelink Safe & Sound Now Supports AirPlay 2]

[Larry Tesler, Legendary Apple Employee Behind Cut, Copy, And Paste Passes Away Aged 74]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of