Adobe Launches Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023: Apple Silicon Upgrades, New AI Features and More

Today Adobe has announced both Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023. The new updates to these programs include new features that promise to make creative photo and video editing easier for users “at any skill level”.

Additionally, the new Elements 2023 will also provide users new web and mobile companion apps. However, these new companion apps are currently English-only betas.

According to the press release from Adobe,

The new releases incorporate new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to enable intuitive, streamlined editing, and offer step-by-step Guided Edits that everyone from beginners to advanced users will appreciate. Going beyond the desktop app, Elements 2023 also offers a connected experience with new web and mobile companion apps (English-only beta) that ease on-the-go photo and video access, viewing and sharing.

Concerning these new releases, one of the coolest AI features to arrive to Photoshop is the new Moving Elements. In thanks to Adobe’s Sensei tech, users can add Moving Elements to photos to make certain parts of a still image more dynamic. Adobe says, “add Moving Elements to photos, so you can bring a touch of movie magic to waterfalls, clouds and backgrounds in still images”.

Users can then save their images in .mp4 or .gif formats, allowing them to be shared on social media and online.

Additionally, a new Artistic Effects feature takes inspiration from “popular art styles” to allow users to “transform entire video clips with one click”.

For those using Macs powered by Apple Silicon, there is also a host of new performance gains. While both Photoshop and Premiere saw optimization to run natively in 2021, the new updates also bring additional improvements. Furthermore, for those running Apple Silicon, Photoshop and Premiere will now launch up to 70% faster. Adobe also stated that installation times have been cut by as much as 35% and there is also a 48% reduction in app size.

Other new features in Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 also include,

Updated creative content, including new backgrounds, patterns and skies

Collage and slideshow templates

Peek-though Overlays help create the illusion of depth in photos

100 new audio tracks in Premiere Elements

New mobile companion app allows uploading to the cloud, allowing users to streamline their creations and edit photos and videos on the desktop.

Users can also user the web companion app to share and view edited photos and vides, or create photo collages and multimedia slideshows.

The new Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are now available from Adobe’s website. Separately they are $99, though customers can bundle them together for $149.99.

Are you looking forward to the new Photoshop Elements or Adobe Premiere? Let us know in the comments.