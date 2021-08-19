Adobe is in the process of buying Frame.io, the cloud-based collaborative video editing platform, in a US$1.3 billion deal. Adobe plans to integrate Frame.io into Premiere Pro and After Effects, but didn’t say how this will impact Apple’s Final Cut Pro.

Frame.io is a popular tool for cloud-based collaborative video and image editing. It currently supports Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Media Composer, and Colorfront.

Adobe said in a statement,

Frame.io eliminates the inefficiencies of video workflows by enabling real-time footage upload, access, and in-line stakeholder collaboration in a secure and elegant experience across surfaces.

What they didn’t say is how this purchase will impact the other apps Frame.io supports. Losing the tool could leave companies with video production workflows outside of Adobe’s ecosystem scrambling to find an alternative solution that meeds their needs.

Since Adobe and Frame.io still need to complete the regulatory approval process, there’s a chance we may get a better idea of what’s in store for non-Adobe users soon.

Once the deal closes, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells will lead the Frame.io team. Co-founder John Traver will continue to be part of the team, too. Adobe expects to complete the acquisition during its fourth fiscal quarter in 2021.