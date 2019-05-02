Adobe Creative Cloud Price Rises to $20/month

The price of Adobe Creative Cloud has quietly risen from US$9.99/month to US$19.99/month for individuals (via PetaPixel).
[5 Pro Apps You’ll Want on Your iPad Pro]
Adobe Creative Cloud
Adobe offered the US$10 plan back in 2013 as a special limited deal. But the plan proved to be so popular that the company stuck with the new price. That is, until now. The basic plan offers up-to-date versions of Photoshop CC, Lightroom Classic CC, Lightroom CC, and 20GB of cloud storage.
PetaPixel reached out to Adobe Sales and a representive confirmed the price increase. If you’re not comfortable with the increase, you may have to look elsewhere. Popular Photoshop alternatives include Affinity Photo, Pixelmator Pro, and others.
[Breaking: Adobe is Building a Full Version of iPad Photoshop]
Leave a Reply