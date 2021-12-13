Adobe’s Latest Subscription App Offers Easy Drag-And-Drop Creativity

On Monday Adobe announced its latest subscription app called Creative Cloud Express. It takes aim at competitors such as Canva by offering tools to create logos, flyers, banners, and more. It promises drag-and-drop features so anyone can use it.

The app is free and costs extra to unlock certain features. It’s US$9.99/month and is included with Creative Cloud All Apps and flagship single-app plans over US$20 and is free for K-12.

Creative Cloud Express

Creative Cloud Express offers thousands of templates, 20,000 Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images. Creative Cloud Express leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s powerful AI/ML framework and the cutting-edge technology behind Adobe’s flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat.

Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Adobe:

Everyone has a story to tell and it’s our mission to empower everyone to express their ideas. In this unique time, where millions of people are building a personal and professional brand, we’re excited to launch Creative Cloud Express as a simple, template-based tool that unifies the creation, collaboration and sharing process so anyone can create with ease.

Creative Cloud Express for Enterprise and Teams is coming in 2022.