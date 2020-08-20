Adobe announced updates to its Fresco drawing app on Thursday, bringing features like Clipping Masks, Brushes Management, Brush Stamp Preview, and compatibility with any Windows 10 PC with a modern Intel chip or Nvidia graphics processor.
Adobe Fresco 1.9
- Clipping Masks: To “clip” a layer (or layers) to another layer or layer group below, just tap the layer with the content you want to constrain then tap the Clipping Mask icon in the taskbar.
- Brushes Management: To get started creating a personalized set of go-to brushes, tap the ellipses icon (…) at the top of the Pixel brushes panel.
- Brush Stamp Preview: This size-and-shape indicator for Photoshop, Pixel, and Eraser brushes will appear as soon as a stylus or finger touches the screen. It’s off by default so make sure to enable it in App Settings > Input > Brushes > Brush Preview.
Other features include Windows 10 compatibility, a quick actions menu in Recents, and an updated Touch Shortcut Map in the Help menu.
Featured image by Marcela Bolivar (via Adobe).