Adobe Announces Big Updates to Creative Cloud Apps

Adobe recently announced major updates to its suite of Creative Cloud apps, which include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Lightroom, and others.

Creative Cloud Updates

Adobe Live lets you share edits in Lightroom so others can see the edits you made to an image.

Adobe Fresco users can live stream what they're creating in the app.

Behance has new search tools to find specific systems or visual elements and find photos with certain exposures or focal lengths. Behance job boards are now free to use for everyone.

Creative Cloud desktop received improvements to make it easier to find and manage fonts, navigate your Cloud Documents, and access assets shared through Creative Cloud Libraries.

InDesign adds Share for Review so you can get feedback from colleagues faster. You can review, reply to, and resolve questions all inside the app.

Creative Cloud Libraries have been added to Spark to share company branding like fonts, colors, logos, and other assets.

Premiere Rush has a new Effects panel to feature Auto Reframe, as well as Pan and Zoom.

Photoshop's new Select Subject Portrait makes is easy to choose an image and automatically select all the complex details with one click.

Lightroom users can use new Local Hue controls to make changes to features like skin tone without affecting the rest of the image.

Photoshop Camera is a new product that uses machine learning to apply edits to photos in real time.

Some updates like Photoshop Camera are available now. Others, like Auto Reframe and Pan/Zoom, will exit beta later this year.