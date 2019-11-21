AFI Fest Cancels Apple Film ‘The Banker’ Over Unknown Controversy

Apple’s film The Banker was set to premiere at AFI Fest tonight, but it has been canceled over concerns surrounding the film (via Deadline).

The Banker

Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, the movie was a true story about two African American businessmen. Apple released a statement about the cancellation:

We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest.

Mr. Mackie plays the late Bernard Garrett Sr. in the movie, and Apple is apparently investigating “potentially damaging, charges that have surfaced from a family member of the Garretts.” It appears to be about Garrett Sr.’s son, Bernard Garrett Jr. who as been participating in Q&As and promotional activities around the film.

