After 20 Odd Years, Apple ID Gets Replaced; Hello Apple Account

Apple has retired the term Apple ID and presents Apple Account as its replacement. This change came into existence with the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11. According to Apple, “Apple ID is renamed to Apple Account for a consistent sign-in experience across Apple services and devices, and relies on a user’s existing credentials.”

Apple ID was first introduced in 2000 as part of their iTools service. iTools was a suite of internet services for Mac users, which later evolved into .Mac (Dot Mac), then MobileMe, and eventually became iCloud.

The transition from Apple ID to Apple Account is purely and only a change in terminology, with no functional alterations to how users access Apple services. The Apple Account will continue to serve as the personal account for accessing services like the App Store, iCloud, Messages, and more, using the same credentials as before.

Apple fans, inform your family and friends about the update to prevent misunderstandings. Users should be cautious of potential phishing schemes that might exploit confusion during this transition. It’s important to note that “Apple Account” is simply the new name for what was previously known as “Apple ID.”

