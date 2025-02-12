After Google, Apple Maps Renamed “Gulf of Mexico” as “Gulf of America”

Apple is following Google’s lead in renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” on Apple Maps. This change comes in response to a recent update in the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) database, which both companies use as a reference for naming world locations.

Apple is currently rolling out the name change to U.S. users, with plans for global implementation in the future. When searching for “Gulf of Mexico” in Apple Maps, users may see either the original name, a blank label, or the new “Gulf of America” designation. Google has already fully implemented the change on both Google Maps and Waze for U.S. users.

Google has adopted a nuanced approach to the name change. U.S. users will see “Gulf of America.” Mexican users will continue to see “Gulf of Mexico.” Users in other countries will see both names, with “Gulf of Mexico” as the primary label and “Gulf of America” in parentheses.

It’s unclear if Apple will implement a similar region-specific naming strategy.

The name change stems from an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This renaming is specific to the United States, and other countries are not obligated to adopt it.

The decision has sparked some controversy, with Mexico reportedly criticizing the unilateral renaming of a shared body of water.

President Trump also reportedly ordered the renaming of Alaska’s Denali Mountain back to Mt. McKinley. However, neither Google Maps nor Apple Maps have implemented this change.

