After iPad and HomePod, Apple Watches Face Beta Update Issues

Apple has once again found itself in hot water as it pulls yet another software update, this time the watchOS 11.1 developer beta. The update, released on October 1, 2024, has caused issues for Apple Watch Beta users, including device freezing and other functionality problems.

This is the third recent incident in which Apple has been withdrawing updates due to severe issues. Previously, iPadOS 18 was pulled after bricking some M4 iPad Pro models, followed by HomePod 18.1 beta 2 causing similar problems for HomePod mini devices.

Users reported multiple issues with the watchOS 11.1 beta, with the most severe being complete device lockups requiring constant restarts. The problem appears to be linked to the Messages app, as one user noted the freezing occurred immediately after receiving a text message.

Other reported issues include disappearing Wallet cards and problems with Message notifications. Some users found a temporary workaround by disabling message notifications on their Apple Watches.

Apple advises users to install beta versions only on secondary devices due to potential bugs and instability, as reported by Apple Insider.

As Apple works to address these issues, users are advised to stay cautious when considering beta software installations.

Did you face this issue as well?