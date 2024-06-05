After OneNote, Microsoft Launches Onedrive on Apple Vision Pro. Time To Challenge Box?

When Apple first launched its futuristic Vision Pro, the biggest, number-one hurdle it was facing was that there weren’t that many apps that supported Vision Pro’s visionOS system. Spotify and Netflix were among the first to seemingly hesitant about building their apps for Apple’s latest tech.

But slowly, developers have started building their apps for Vision Pro. Microsoft launched its note-taking app, OneNote, not too long ago. And now, the Redmond company finally released its visionOS version of OneDrive, its cloud file-hosting service. It’s downloadable via Apple’s App Store.

OneDrive has landed on Apple Vision Pro. Install the OneDrive iOS app and access your files with a pinch of fingers wherever you are! https://t.co/kxW3O2oRc0 pic.twitter.com/dUWjK4G6pM — OneDrive (@onedrive) June 5, 2024

So far, the only way for people to use Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive is through Safari which, let’s be real, is not very ideal. It’s so much better to have native support for these apps, and it’s about time developers launch their Vision Pro apps.

Earlier this year, Box, another popular cloud service, also brought its app to Apple Vision Pro with a 14-day free trial. It allows folks to interact with their content using eyes, hands, and voice, creating immersive work experiences like never before.

You can also manipulate files and 3D models, merge digital and physical worlds, multitask with visionOS, and organize files seamlessly.