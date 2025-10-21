After pink iPhones, new ‘Colorgate’ reports claim uneven camera bump shades

An iPhone 17 Pro owner on Reddit has reported a new issue in what I’d call Apple’s ongoing “colorgate” issues. The user noticed that the camera bump has a slightly deeper orange tone than the rest of the Cosmic Orange body, especially under daylight. They’ve had the phone for four days, mostly kept in Apple’s clear case. Photos in the comments show the color difference clearly.

The post arrives a week after owners reported their orange iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max units shifting toward pink after regular use. Apple has not commented.

What users report, and what might explain it

Commenters in the new thread point to finishing and materials. Several suggest variability in anodizing on the aluminum frame and the camera plateau, which can produce subtle hue differences or faster fading in certain light. Others note that earlier pink shifts appeared after sun exposure, while some units stayed stable with protectors on the camera area. None of these explanations are confirmed.

The pattern is not uniform. Some owners say their devices look unchanged after weeks, which hints at batch differences rather than a universal defect. Earlier we flagged the issue as limited and advised affected buyers to contact Apple Support for inspection or warranty service.

Color is part of the product promise. If the camera plateau and body age differently, or if orange drifts toward pink, owners notice. We will keep tracking user evidence and any Apple response. For context on the earlier pink shift, read our original report.