Facebook-owned WhatsApp has a controversial new privacy policy that says it will share your data with Facebook companies (via Bleeping Computer).

WhatsApp With Privacy?

WhatsApp updated its privacy policy and terms of service in January, telling users that if they don’t accept the new conditions they would face three options: Accept, stop using WhatsApp, or delete your account.

Now the company is backtracking but the alternative is barely better. Facebook won’t delete your account but will limit the functionality of those that don’t accept the new policy. Per the FAQ:

You won’t be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call.

After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications, and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone.

Bleeping Computer shared links to instructions on how to download your WhatsApp data and delete your account.