AI Agent Simular Debuts on macOS to Browse the Internet Alongside Users

Simular, a new AI agent built to work directly with users, has launched on macOS. Unlike cloud-based agents, Simular operates locally, embedding itself into your Mac’s native environment. You can now team up with an AI that helps you browse, shop, organize tasks, and interact with websites—all without losing control of your device or handing off your data to the cloud.

Designed for real-world use, Simular lets you intervene at any moment. You can click links, edit forms, or steer tasks yourself, while the AI continues working quietly in the background. Its browser behaves like Safari, making it familiar and secure for macOS users. This model reflects a new approach to human-AI collaboration—one where the agent enhances your workflow without replacing your judgment.

According to Simular’s team, the agent was developed to eliminate repetitive tasks that consume daily life. The founders, who previously worked at DeepMind, saw that practical AI must improve through real-world interaction, not isolated lab simulations. Their open-source framework S2 has already outperformed models from Anthropic and OpenAI on benchmarks for desktop and mobile tasks.

Fast, Secure, and Fully Local

Simular’s technical advantage lies in its architecture. Unlike most AI agents, which rely on remote servers, Simular uses a native WebKit browser sandboxed on your Mac. This design delivers faster performance, greater security, and a more responsive experience. You can log into your accounts, manage personal information, and complete tasks without worrying about cloud exposure.

As reported by SimularAI, the agent has already shown its strength by handling complex real-world activities. It can navigate government portals, check tax payment statuses, create shopping lists, manage Amazon carts, and even pull actionable insights from live news feeds.

Human-AI Cooperation, Not Replacement

Simular’s philosophy stands apart from the trend of pushing full autonomy. The tool doesn’t pretend to be perfect. Instead, it gives you control, transparency, and reliability. You can allow it to complete tedious steps, but take over at any time.

For Mac users looking for seamless, secure AI support that works without compromising their control, Simular represents a serious step forward.

The debut of Simular marks an important evolution not just for AI agents but also for how Mac users can expect to work smarter and faster with real-time AI collaboration—on their own terms.