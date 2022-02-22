Artificial Intelligence Can’t Legally Copyright Works

The U.S. Copyright office has ruled that an AI can’t place a copyright on its own work of art. The Verge reports that this case from 2019 [PDF].
AI Copyright
A board of three people ruled over a 2019 case involving Steven Thaler. Mr. Thaler is an artist who tried to copyright a piece of art that was created by Creativity Machine, an AI. The board voted against Mr. Thaler, ruling that the art couldn’t be copyrighted because it didn’t include an element of “human authorship.”
According to the document, Mr. Thaler filed an application to register a copyright claim for the artwork. The author of the piece was Creativity Machine, and Mr. Thaler listed himself as the owner of the AI. He said that the artwork “was autonomously created by a computer algorithm running on a machine” and he wanted to register the piece as “a work-for-hire to the owner of the Creativity Machine.”
As The Verge reports, Mr. Thaler wanted to see if a court would legally protect works created with the use of an AI or algorithms in general. In the past he also tried to argue (unsuccessfully) that an AI could patent inventions in the U.S.
these headlines all mean different things to me: Engadget
You can’t copyright AI-created art, according to US officials
1 day ago
dot.LA
Art Created By Artificial Intelligence Can’t Be Copyrighted, US Agency Rules
1 day ago
The Verge
The US Copyright Office says an AI can’t copyright its art
The third one is accurate. The first two are saying something totally different. I haven’t read all three of the articles yet, so maybe there is information in them beyond what is reported here and those headlines actually are accurate… but somehow, I doubt it.
what became of subtlety?
whatever happened to subtlety
So effectively art, or for that matter anything, created by an AI cannot be protected.
Interesting now that computers are starting to design the next generation of computers.
Interesting. Opens up a huge can of worms. Like AI created music or stories.