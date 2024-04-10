AI To Revolutionize iOS 18: Safari Will Implement a New Intelligent Browsing Assistant

Apple will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, and something massive about it just leaked. It looks like artificial intelligence will be one of the main topics at the event. Furthermore, Apple could discuss how to implement AI to enhance its software. Safari could be one of the first apps to benefit from it.

According to a recent discovery by X user Nicolás Álvarez, backend code in Apple servers suggests that Safari will include a smart browsing assistant in iOS 18. That means AI will play a very important role moving forward, and that’s something new at Apple.

Álvarez claims this system is designed to send data to Apple via their Private Relay service for privacy reasons. The idea behind this could be to process that data anonymously at some Apple servers and return it to the user after processing. That’s very similar to how Microsoft’s Copilot works, but without the extra layer of security.

MacRumors has been able to corroborate what this X user has found out, but they acknowledge that its purpose is unknown. If we speculate, it’s reasonable to believe that it’s an artificial intelligence assistant for Safari, similar to what Bing has. However, it’s important to note that at the moment there is no evidence that this will actually be the case.

This leak sounds very exciting. Apple could build artificial intelligence into its operating systems, which would give them unique potential. Especially since Apple engineers have the possibility to interconnect everything. Which is something the rest of developers and companies can’t do, as their software runs separately. The best thing is that we’ll only have to wait exactly two months to find out. Until then, we can only hope that Apple meets our expectations. We are sure it will be worth the wait.

