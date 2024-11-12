Airlines to Accept Your AirTag Location to Find Your Lost Luggage

Apple has unveiled a new feature called Share Item Location for its Find My service and Airtags, this can change the game for travelers and airlines dealing with lost luggage. This feature, currently available in the iOS 18.2 public beta, letting users to securely share the location of their AirTag or Find My network accessory with third parties, including airlines.

Over 15 major airlines, Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling, are prepping to integrate this into their baggage handling processes.

The Share Item Location works through a secure link generated in the Find My app. Recipients can view a map showing the item’s location, which updates automatically. The shared location is disabled once the user retrieves their item, can be stopped by the owner at any time, and automatically expires after seven days.

Apple has said that the privacy-focused design of this feature is built on the Find My network’s end-to-end encryption and anonymity principles.

SITA, a leader in air transport technology, is adding Share Item Location to WorldTracer, its global baggage-tracking system used by airlines and airports worldwide.

More here.