AirPods 4 and AirPods Max Tipped to Launch Later This Year

Apple is gearing up to launch its next-gen audio gear. Rumors about the AirPods have been making rounds on the internet for a while now, suggesting updated design, redesigned cases, and USB-C charging.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is on track to launch the next-gen AirPods and AirPod Max later this year. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman mentioned that the fourth generation of AirPods will include two new models.

After more than two years, we will finally see an upgrade to the non-Pro AirPods. The upgrades for the entry-level AirPods aren’t limited to sound quality. They will have a better fit and updated charging case with a USB-C port.

On the other hand, the higher-end variant will be the first in the non-Pro series of AirPods to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Besides this, it will also have a speaker in the charging case that will play a sound for Find My location tracking.

Gurman also says that Apple may discontinue the second-gen and third-gen AirPods after the debut of the fourth-gen models. However, if you want an AirPods Pro upgrade, Gurman suggests waiting for 2025, as Apple will launch the next-generation model with design changes and an updated chip.

Along with the AirPods, Apple’s AirPods Max headphones will also receive an update after four years, as the first-generation model saw a release back in 2020. However, USB-C for charging, wired audio playback, and new colorways are the only updates mentioned thus far.

While the report says that the company plans to launch these devices later this year, it doesn’t mention any specific date for the launch event. Although Apple will likely release its next-generation iPhone lineup later this year around September, it doesn’t mean we’ll see the company launching these audio gears at the same event.

