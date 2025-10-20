AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: Is it time to Upgrade?

If you still use AirPods 3, Apple’s AirPods 4 deliver real gains where it counts. Apple sells the fourth-gen buds in two versions: a $129 entry model and a $179 version with active noise canceling. Both inherit smarter features and a new H2 brain that closes the gap with the Pro line.

Apple keeps the familiar open-ear shape but tightens the fit, shrinks the case, and upgrades durability from IPX4 to IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance. The premium AirPods 4 with ANC also add a case speaker and wireless charging, including on an Apple Watch puck. Those are quality-of-life upgrades you notice on day one.

Apple positions ANC as a first for this open design and aims it squarely at steady low-frequency noise on trains, planes, and city streets. It is not AirPods Pro-level isolation, but it reduces rumble enough to make podcasts and playlists easier to follow in noisy places.

The quick take

AirPods 4 sound cleaner than AirPods 3 thanks to the H2 chip, updated driver and amp, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Only the $179 model adds ANC, Transparency, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and a case speaker with wireless charging.

Battery life shifts slightly. AirPods 3 are rated up to 6 hours. AirPods 4 are rated up to 5 hours per charge, with up to 30 hours from the case for both families.

Both support Personalized Spatial Audio and quick pairing with Apple devices.

Design, durability, and comfort

Both AirPods 4 variants keep the open-ear look, and Apple says the new contours aim to fit more ears comfortably. The bigger durability story sits in the rating jump from IPX4 on AirPods 3 to IP54 on AirPods 4, which adds dust resistance to the usual sweat and splash protection. The ANC case’s built-in speaker helps you locate it with Find My when it slips between couch cushions.

Controls and pairing

Both AirPods 4 models use pinch controls on the stem to play or pause audio and to switch listening modes on the ANC version. If you pair to Android or a laptop, there is no case button any more. You put AirPods 4 into pairing mode by double-tapping the front of the case until the status light blinks. It is simple, fast, and consistent with Apple’s updated guideposts for non-Apple devices.

Sound, ANC, and smart features

AirPods 4 move from the H1 to the H2 chip, add a refreshed acoustic architecture, and step up to Bluetooth 5.3. You hear a cleaner top end and a firmer low end compared with AirPods 3. The $179 model’s ANC uses more microphones and Apple’s H2 processing to trim steady noise, then flips to Transparency or Adaptive Audio when you need awareness. Conversation Awareness lowers volume and enhances voices when you start speaking, so you can answer a colleague without yanking a bud.

Siri also gets smarter. With supported settings, you can nod to accept a call or shake your head to dismiss it, which helps in quiet spaces or on a commute. Both AirPods 4 models support these head-gesture “Siri Interactions.”

Battery and charging

If you prize every extra minute, note the trade. AirPods 3 list up to 6 hours on a charge. AirPods 4 list up to 5 hours, while their cases still extend total listening up to 30 hours. Step up to the ANC model to gain wireless charging on Qi pads and the Apple Watch puck, plus that helpful case speaker. The $129 model sticks to USB-C wired charging.

Price and deals

MSRPs land at $129 for AirPods 4 and $179 for AirPods 4 with ANC, and both have seen regular discounts at major retailers. If you time it right, you can shave meaningful dollars off either model.

Comparison table

Feature AirPods 3 AirPods 4 AirPods 4 with ANC Chip H1 H2 H2 Bluetooth 5.0 5.3 5.3 ANC No No Yes + Transparency + Adaptive Audio Conversation Awareness No No Yes Durability IPX4 IP54 IP54 Battery per charge Up to 6 hrs Up to 5 hrs Up to 5 hrs Case total Up to 30 hrs Up to 30 hrs Up to 30 hrs Wireless charging MagSafe/Lightning case on some configs; varies by SKU No Qi + Apple Watch puck + case speaker for Find My Personalized Spatial Audio Yes Yes Yes Price at launch $179 $129 $179

Buying advice

If you like open earbuds and want better sound plus sturdier build, AirPods 4 are the right move. You lose an hour of rated battery life compared with AirPods 3, but you gain the H2 platform, dust resistance, and the latest ecosystem features. That is a smart trade for most listeners.

If you commute, work in a shared office, or study in libraries, get the $179 AirPods 4 with ANC. Their noise canceling will not match AirPods Pro, yet it cuts low-frequency noise enough to save your volume and your focus. The ANC case’s speaker and wireless charging also make daily life easier. If you mostly listen at home or in quiet rooms, the $129 model is the value pick.

When to keep AirPods 3

Stay put if your AirPods 3 battery still holds strong, you never miss ANC, and you own a MagSafe case you like. They remain simple, light, and reliable. When the battery fades or you want dust resistance, Conversation Awareness, or a better mic package, the AirPods 4 jump will feel meaningful.

FAQs

Which is better, AirPods 3 or 4? AirPods 4 sound cleaner and add smarter features. The ANC model brings effective low-frequency noise reduction in an open design, which AirPods 3 lack. Is the upgrade worth it? Yes for most users. You gain H2 audio, IP54 durability, and modern features. Commuters should choose the ANC version for quieter rides and a better case. Do AirPods 4 work with Android? Yes. Open the case and double tap the front until the light blinks to start pairing, then connect in Bluetooth settings on your device.

AirPods 4 move Apple’s open earbuds forward. Pick the $129 pair for value or the $179 ANC model for quieter listening and a smarter case. Either way, you step up from AirPods 3.