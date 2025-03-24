AirPods Max Get High-Quality Audio, Low Delay for Games

Apple has announced an upcoming software update for its AirPods Max headphones, scheduled for release next month. This update will add lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio capabilities to the device when connected via USB-C.

Lossless audio, at 24-bit, 48 kHz, is designed to preserve the original recording’s fidelity for listeners. The company says this will also extend to Personalized Spatial Audio. Ultra-low latency audio is designed to reduce audio lag, making it comparable to the built-in speakers on Apple devices.

The update will also add music production enhancements. Apple says that AirPods Max will be the only headphones that let musicians create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking when using a USB-C connection and applications such as Logic Pro.

The combination of lossless and low-latency audio is intended to give creators high-resolution audio for recording and mixing. Gamers and live-streamers are also said to benefit from the ultra-low latency audio, which is designed to reduce response delays.

The software update will be available in April as a free firmware update with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4. The AirPods Max are currently available for $549 (U.S.). A new USB-C to 3.5 mm audio cable, which lets users connect AirPods Max to 3.5 mm audio sources, is also available for $39 (U.S.).

More here.