AirPods Pro 2 beta adds sleep detection & camera remote

Apple on Tuesday rolled out a new beta firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and the forthcoming AirPods 4, giving developers another early taste of the headline features arriving with iOS 26 this fall. The update, identified as build 8A293c, replaces the first beta (8A279d) that landed just after WWDC earlier this month.

The firmware unlocks the same quartet of AirPods-centric tricks Apple previewed on 9 June:

Camera Remote : Press and hold either stem to snap a photo or start/stop video when your iPhone is on a tripod.

: Press and hold either stem to snap a photo or start/stop video when your iPhone is on a tripod. Sleep Detection : On-device sensors pause whatever you’re listening to once they detect you’ve nodded off.

: On-device sensors pause whatever you’re listening to once they detect you’ve nodded off. Studio-quality audio recording and improved call clarity: AirPods double as a wireless lavalier microphone, utilizing the H2 chip and Voice Isolation to keep background noise at bay.

AirPods double as a wireless lavalier microphone, utilizing the H2 chip and Voice Isolation to keep background noise at bay. Automatic CarPlay switching: Audio jumps seamlessly between your car’s speakers and your AirPods when you enter or exit the vehicle.

For the first time, installing AirPods beta software no longer requires Apple Configurator or an Xcode profile. If your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is already on the iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS Tahoe beta, head to Settings > Bluetooth > [Your AirPods] > Beta Updates and toggle “On.” The buds will update wirelessly the next time they charge near your device.

Apple cautions that beta firmware may introduce glitches; some users on the first build reported intermittent connection failures with the iPhone while remaining stable on the iPad. If you rely on your AirPods for daily calls, you may want to wait for the public beta program Apple has promised to open in July.

When Will the Features Ship to Everyone?

After installation, you can confirm the new build under Settings > Bluetooth > [Your AirPods] > About. Firmware 8A293c should appear next to “Version.”

Apple says Camera Remote, Sleep Detection, and the other perks will reach all AirPods Pro 2 owners, plus the two flavours of next-generation AirPods 4, via a free firmware update “this fall,” timed with the public releases of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Production-ready firmware typically follows one or two more beta cycles, so expect the finished download to arrive alongside the final OS drops in September or October.