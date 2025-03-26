AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Health Now Available in 4 More Countries in 3 Different Continents

Apple has expanded the availability of its AirPods Pro 2 hearing health tools to four additional countries: Australia, Brazil, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia. These tools, which were initially rolled out in select regions due to required health regulatory approvals, are now accessible to more users. The tools include a Hearing Test and a Hearing Aid mode.

The Hearing Test lets users assess their hearing levels through a five-minute process using AirPods Pro 2 and an iOS 18 device. Upon completion, users receive a summary of their results, including hearing levels in each ear and hearing health recommendations. The Hearing Aid mode transforms AirPods Pro 2 into a hearing aid for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. iOS generates a personalized hearing profile based on the test results, which enhances conversations and environmental awareness. This custom profile also applies to music, movies, games, and phone calls across all devices.

These hearing health tools are accessible through the AirPods settings on iOS and are exclusive to AirPods Pro 2, including both Lightning and USB-C models. Apple says that an AirPods firmware update may be required for users in the newly added countries to enable these functionalities.

