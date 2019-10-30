AirPods Pro go on Sale Across The Globe

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

New Airpods Pro with active noise cancellation landed in the Apple Stores around the world on Wednesday. Customers in Tokyo and Shanghai were some of the first to get their hands, and ears, on them.

Customers queue outside the Apple Store in Shanghai

AirPods Pro Arrive

As well as noise cancellation, the new device features transparency mode. The earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant. Apple said that the wireless headphones provide a superior, immersive sound. They cost $249, and there is a new Wireless Charging Case too. Replacing a lost one will cost $89, or $29 with Apple Care+.

Testing the AirPods Pro in Tokyo

