AirPods production doubles at Apple’s Hyderabad plant in India

Foxconn plans to double monthly AirPods production at its Kongara Kalan facility near Hyderabad and expand hiring to meet Apple’s push to make more accessories in India. Capacity rises from just over 100,000 units a month to about 200,000, with five assembly lines getting upgraded and new equipment coming in.

The Economic Times reports that Foxconn Interconnect Technology began commercial output at the site in April after relocating machinery and tooling, including transfers from Vietnam. The factory currently builds AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3.

Hiring and timelines

Foxconn will scale its workforce from roughly 2,000 employees to around 5,000 over the next six to eight months to support the ramp. Local coverage pegs the target at early 2026 for the doubled run rate, aligning with tooling transfers and line refits already under way.

There are also planned investment increases tied to the expansion as Foxconn aligns capacity with global demand for Apple’s audio lineup.

Why Apple is moving faster in India

The Hyderabad step-up follows a constraint this July when output slowed due to a shortage of dysprosium, a rare earth used in miniaturized magnets, after Beijing tightened export controls. The shortage hit Foxconn’s Telangana unit and prompted industry outreach to Indian authorities. The new controls have since widened, adding urgency to supply chain diversification.

Shifting equipment from Vietnam and overhauling lines in India reduces risk from single-country dependencies while keeping Apple’s AirPods roadmap on track. The production lift at Kongara Kalan positions India as a more meaningful node in Apple’s accessories network rather than a small pilot run.

Bottom line: Apple is turning Hyderabad into a real AirPods hub, not a token footprint. Doubling capacity, refitting lines, and adding thousands of workers show intent and momentum. If Foxconn stays on schedule and material supplies hold, India-made AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 3 will account for a larger share of Apple’s global shipments in 2026.