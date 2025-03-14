AirPods to Translate Conversations in Real Time in iOS 19

Apple is planning to bring live-translation capabilities to its AirPods later this year as part of an iOS 19 software update, according to people familiar with the matter. The new functionality will let users translate in-person conversations in real-time, enhancing cross-language communication. For instance, an English speaker hearing Spanish will have the speech translated and relayed to their AirPods in English, while their response will be translated into Spanish and played back through the iPhone’s speakers.

This addition builds on Apple’s Translate app, which has been available on iPhones since 2020. Similar options have been available in Google Pixel Buds for quite a few years, but Apple’s approach integrates the translation process directly into its ecosystem. A spokeswoman for Apple declined to comment on the plans.

The AirPods update comes after Apple introduced hearing health options last year for its second-generation AirPods Pro, including a hearing aid and test functionality that does not require a doctor’s visit. The company has steadily added new options to AirPods through software updates, allowing users to benefit from enhancements without purchasing new hardware.

Apple is also working on new hardware for AirPods, including a third-generation version of the AirPods Pro and a model with cameras that analyze the surrounding environment using artificial intelligence. Last year, the company added new colors for its AirPods Max headphones and low-end AirPods 4 models.

The live translation feature is part of Apple’s plans to refresh its operating systems this year. In addition to iOS 19, Apple is preparing a redesign of macOS and adding more translation technology across its devices.

