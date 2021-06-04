More privacy and safety measures are coming to AirTags, Apple has announced. CNET reported that the time until they play an alert when away from the owner’s iPhone will be reduced and randomized. Furthermore, an Android app will be released this year to help people find an AirTag or Find My network-enabled device that is with them that they did not know about.

AirTag Update Improves Privacy and Safety

An update being rolled out means that an AirTag will now play noise at a random point in an eight to 24-hour window if separated from its owner. Previously, it would take three days for this to happen. In a statement, Apple said:

The recent introduction of AirTag included industry-first proactive features that discourage unwanted tracking.

There had been some concerns raised about how the AirTags could be used for abusive purposes.