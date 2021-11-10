Apple Brings Johnson & Johnson CEO Alan Gorsky to Board of Directors

Apple announced Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, has been elected to its board of directors.

Alan Gorsky, Apple Director

Mr. Gorsky directs a global team of more than 130,000 at Johnson & Johnson. He is also a member of the Business Roundtable’s board of directors and the chairman of its Corporate Governance committee. He also serves on the boards of IBM, Travis Manion Foundation, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO:

Alex has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building healthier communities. We’re excited to welcome him to Apple’s board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise.

Mr. Gorsky holds a Bachelor of Science from the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, and spent six years in the US Army, finishing his military career with the rank of captain. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1996.