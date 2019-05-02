Alaskan Fiber Optics Connects it to Conterminous United States

A new 100 terabit Alaskan fiber optics network from MTA Fiber holdings will bring much better internet access to citizens.

Alaskan Fiber Optics

The new network will connect Alaska to the conterminous United States. Last year, Alaskans complained to Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr over poor internet access. MTA heard their pleas and will deliver:

This is a major step for Alaska that will ensure future capacity requirements for MTA members and can support the continuing growth of broadband across the state of Alaska. Alaska’s leaders have talked about a terrestrial fiber optic path out of the state for more than 20 years. We are pleased to be the ones to be able to make this a reality. This will be a major win for the people who live, play and work in Alaska, supporting business, job growth, and ultimately, the state’s economy.

Called AlCan ONE (Alaska Canada Overland Network) it will have a capacity of over 100 terabits per second, which can be expanded/increased in the future as demand grows. Construction is underway and is expected to complete by the middle of 2020.

