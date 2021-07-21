To celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Aldrin Family Foundation is releasing “Apollo 11-52” inside Decentraland, a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

Apollo 11 Decentra-Lands

These space-themed wearables will include such things as spacesuits and gold puffer jackets. Each one will be emblazoned with an Apollo Mission Patch. A virtual reenactment of the lunar landing will be produced by Dapp Craft Studios.

As part of the event, a donation will be made to benefit the Aldrin Family Foundation (AFF), a nonprofit organization that offers STEAM-based educational tools that prepare the next generation of space travelers. The wearable collection is also dedicated to sustainability and will use Polygon mining which is 95% more environmentally efficient than current crypto mining systems.