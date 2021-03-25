Apple TV+ show Shantaram is preparing to resume filming once again, after a COVID-19 enforced stop in February 2020. Deadline also reported that it has added a new star to the cast – Alexander Siddig.

Alexander Siddig Join Apple TV+ Show ‘Shantaram’

Mr. Siddig has previously appeared in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Game of Thrones. He will star alongside Charlie Hunnam in the Apple TV+ series, which is based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Mr. Hunnam plays Lin, who is on the run from an Australian prison and hiding in Bombay. Mr. Siddig will play Khader Khan, a kingpin of the Indian city’s underworld who takes Lin under his wing.

The series is shot across two continents, so it’s no surprise that the pandemic has made its return to filming particularly difficult. Production will reportedly resume in May, with two episodes in the can and 10 more still to go.