On Monday, MacRumors spotted that a number of iCloud services were listed as experiencing issues on Apple’s System Status page. According to that same page, the issues have now been resolved.

App Store and iCloud Services Back Woking

The App Store and Mac App Store both experienced outages. Furthermore, eight other services experienced issues. These were:

Apple School Manager

Find My

Game Center

iCloud Account & Sign in

iCloud Drive

iCloud Mail

iMessage

Schoolwork

Both the outages and other issues were listed as resolved at the time of this writing.