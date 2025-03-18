All-New Mail Experience Across Apple Platforms

The fourth beta releases of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 introduce a comprehensive overhaul of the Mail experience across Apple’s platforms. This update brings significant improvements to email management and organization, aiming to streamline users’ interaction with their inboxes. One of the key features of this revamp is the introduction of on-device categorization, which automatically sorts incoming emails into Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions categories.

This smart sorting system is designed to help users prioritize their attention and quickly identify important messages amidst the often overwhelming flow of emails. The categorization happens on the device itself, ensuring user privacy and reducing reliance on server-side processing. Another notable addition is the new digest view for business-related emails.

This feature consolidates relevant emails from businesses, allowing users to quickly scan and access important information from multiple sources in a condensed format. The digest view could be particularly useful for professionals who receive numerous updates and notifications from various business contacts or services. These enhancements to the Mail app demonstrate Apple’s focus on improving productivity and reducing email-related stress for users across its ecosystem.

By introducing these features consistently across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Apple ensures a unified and familiar experience regardless of the device being used. As email continues to be a critical communication tool for both personal and professional use, these updates to the Mail experience represent a significant step forward in email management on Apple platforms.