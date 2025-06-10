All the New Apps Apple Announced at WWDC 2025

During Apple’s “Sleek Peek” WWDC 2025, the gang took us through an avalanche of new apps and features, including the Phone app arriving to macOS, a new dedicated Games app, iOS getting robo-killing Phone and Messages features, Spatial Widgets in visionOS and a Workout Buddy arriving to Apple Watch. It can be almost dizzying keeping track of it all, so let me break down what’s new from dub-dub.

Along with an avalanche of new features and apps, Apple’s doubling down on its quest for operating system unity by delivering the new Liquid Glass UI experience, which brings an all-new redesign for each device. Apple is also expanding Apple Intelligence across the board.

New Apps in macOS 26 Tahoe: Phone, Live Activities and Journal

The new macOS 26 may have won the “Most New Apps Award” if such a thing were to exist, and a wealth of older apps are also getting some great updates, including FaceTime, Messages, Safari and more.

You may know the Continuity feature across the Apple ecosystem for things such as being able to use your iPhone as a Mac webcam or the ability to use your Mac and iPad with one keyboard and mouse, but macOS Tahoe is expanding this further by bringing the Phone app to your Mac.

Relaying calls from your iPhone, the Phone app will have many of the same features you’re already familiar with on your smartphone, but now you can access them directly through macOS Tahoe. Familiar features include Call Screening, Hold assist, accessing Recents, Voicemails and Favorites among others.

While not necessarily a new app, it’s worth mentioning that Tahoe will also bring Live Activities directly to your menu bar. Engaging with a Live Activity from your Mac will utilize iPhone Mirroring to present information.

Photo Credit: Apple

Along with the Phone app and Live Activities arriving to Mac, Tahoe is also bringing the Journal app. Keep a variety of journals to detail the little moments in your life whenever your mood suits you. On Mac, the Journal app will show you your entries through a map.

Games App Comes to macOS and iOS

The new Games app is a great segue between macOS and iOS, as it arrives for both platforms. Apple has been working hard expanding the gaming capabilities of its hardware, and the new Games app is one fruit from their labors.

Photo Credit: Apple

Serving as a central hub for all your Apple gaming needs, you’ll easily be able to play your favorites, experience multiplayers with your friends and discover new games in brand-new ways. For macOS, a new Game Overlay will give players better access to settings while they play, and naturally all users will have access to Apple Arcade.

New Apps for iOS 26: Features for Phone and Messages

While Games is the only “new” app arriving to iOS 26, there are notable major additions to familiar apps that are worth mentioning, as some quality-of-life features are too good not to mention.

Along with these “new” apps, iOS 26 is also expanding Apple Intelligence capabilities and bringing a wealth of new features to a variety of apps, including Photos, CarPlay, Music, Maps and more. Many of these features are arriving to iPadOS 26 as well.

With the Phone app coming to Mac, the new Call Screening feature is sure to be a blessing. For those familiar with Android, this new feature gathers relevant information from a caller and then provides it to you before answering a call, ensuring you’re not wasting your time.

A new Hold Assist feature is also arriving to the Phone app, allowing you to know when someone on the other end of the line is available.

Photo Credit: Apple

Concerning the Messages app, you can now have the option to screen incoming messages from unknown senders. These will arrive to their own separate folder and you will have the option to mark them, delete them or get more information.

Group messages can now have custom backgrounds, and you’ll now have an option to create and answer polls. Typing indicators are also arriving to group chats, as is Apple Cash.

Spatial Widgets Arrive to visionOS 26

While visionOS primarily focuses on expanding SharePlay, Hand Gestures, controller support and eye-tracking, Spatial Widgets arriving to Home view certainly gets a place in this list. Reappearing every time you strap-in to your Vision Pro, Spatial Widgets are customizable, including depth, width and color. New widgets include Music, Photos, Clock and Weather, which Apple promises bring their own actions and features.

Workout Buddy Arrives to watchOS 26

Apple made sure not to overlook the Apple Watch during WWDC 2025, as new improvements in watchOS 26 include updates to the Workout app, Smart Stack, Messages and Notifications, among other additions.

One of the biggest enhancements to watchOS is the inclusion of Apple Intelligence for compatible models. This means a redesigned layout, quicker access to items thanks to new corner buttons as well as personalized music selections.

However, the largest addition to watchOS 26 thanks to Apple Intelligence is a new Workout Buddy. This text-to-speech model draws heavy inspiration from Fitness+ trainers to delivers information from your Health and Fitness history.

Your Workout Buddy will also provide notifications about key moments of your workout, including things like hitting new milestones or when you hit a mile split. At the end of a workout, Workout Buddy will provide specific stats and congratulate you for certain achievements. Note that for the rollout of this feature, it will only be available Outdoor and Indoor Walk, Outdoor and Indoor Run, HIIT, Outdoor Cycle and Traditional and Functional Strength Training.

Think you missed something from WWDC 2025? Here’s everything Apple announced during the event.